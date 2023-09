BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Haunted Tavern is set to come to the Padre Hotel on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Haunted Tavern is an “immersive cocktail experience” where guests will hear tales that haunt the Padre Hotel.

The Tavern Spirits joined 17 News and made the Haunted Tavern Martini.

The 21 and older event is scheduled for Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 and tickets are $55 per person.