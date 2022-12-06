Hanukkah 8 Krazy Kilometers run spokesperson, Stacy Davis, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the race coming up this Sunday Dec. 11 at the Panorama Vista Preserve beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Runners, joggers and walkers of all ages are invited to the fifth annual Hanukkah 8 Krazy Kilometers, an 8K run celebrating the eight-day Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, celebrates religious freedom. It is traditionally observed by lighting a holiday candelabrum called a “menorah,” eating foods fried in oil like potato pancake “latkes,” playing the four-sided top or “dreidel” game, and exchanging gifts.

In the spirit of the holiday season, a portion of registration fee’s will be donated to the Kern River Parkway Foundation, a local non-profit foundation that works to protect, preserve, and restore the natural water bodies and wildlife habitat of the Kern River.

The 8K and 2K runs will be held at Panorama Vista Preserve located at 901 east Roberts Lane in Bakersfield. The 8K race will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the 2K race beginning shortly after the 8K start.

The holiday run will include music vendors, a raffle and a costume contest. Dogs on a leash are welcome too! This will be a rain or shine event.

Sign up for the race on their website.