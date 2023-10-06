BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Greek Food Festival has been a Bakersfield tradition since 1974 and is back next weekend from Oct. 13 to the 15.

Joe and Irene Sinopole joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the festival.

The festival will feature classic gyros, feta fries, lamb shank, falafels, hot dogs and more.

Be sure to stop by the pastry room for baklava, milopita and more, and visit the taverna with Greek liquors, wine and beer.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 with live music at 5, a church tour at 6, the St. George Greek Dancers performing at 6 and the bar closing at 11 p.m.

Saturday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

