BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the pleasant weather ahead, many people around town will be outside grilling this Memorial Day weekend.

Maddie’s husband Justin Janssen joined 17 News to share his father’s recipe for ribs.

Recipe:

-Baby back ribs

-Garlic powder

-Luigi’s seasoning (or another meat seasoning of your choice)

-Dried thyme

-BBQ sauce

Directions:

Season and wrap ribs in foil and bake at 225 degrees for 2 1/2 to 3 hours.

Let rest for one hour.

BBQ on grill to bring back to temperature, brushing with your favorite sauce, until sauce caramelizes. Enjoy!