BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A science, technology, engineering and math fair party is coming to the Beale Library on Sept. 9. in downtown Bakersfield.

The first ever Grandma Whoople’s STEM Fair presentation is a free children’s event that aims to offer learning experiences that are grounded in literacy while providing resources to students that some local schools don’t have access to on campus’.

Grandma Whoople and Celeste West with Children’s Library joined 17 News at Noon to talk about some of the fun activities children and parents can expect at Saturday’s inaugural event.

The fair is open to the public and is happening from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Beale Library located at 701 Truxtun Avenue. Refreshments will be available.

For more information visit KernLibrary.org.