BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — JJ’s Legacy spokespersons Mya Fullmer and Jaiden Bareng joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the second annual “Got the Dot Walk-a-Thon”.

JJ’s Legacy is a non-profit organization that educates students throughout Kern County about the importance of organ, eye and tissue donations as well as to honor families who have been through the organ donation process, said Fullmer.

This year’s 2K walk was organized entirely by high school students and will take place at CSUB’s Amphitheater from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

“I think it’s honestly amazing being able to raise awareness towards this cause, especially in Kern County and especially since my dad is kidney recipient himself and by doing this I am able to both help educate the youth of Kern County, as well as, bring honor to donors and recipients such as him,” said Bareng.

Registration opens at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m. This year’s goal is to get 1,000 participants. Anyone who pre-registers for the event will get a free t-shirt.

For more information visit JJsLegacy.org.