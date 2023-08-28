BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Guild House Restaurant will be opening for its 65th season next week.

The restaurant will be serving gourmet lunches in downtown Bakersfield starting Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., they said. For the price of $23, guests can enjoy soup, a main entrée or entrée salad, dessert, coffee or tea.

The Guild House Restaurant is a non-profit, all-volunteer operated restaurant open to the public for lunch on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of every week.

Glynda Martin, President of the Guild House, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the restaurant and what guests can expect.

Watch the video in the player for more details.