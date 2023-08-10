BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As fires continue to burn in Lahaina, HI, and rescue crews search charred areas, a Bakersfield native living in Maui has taken in residents who have lost all their belongings in the catastrophic wildfire.

The Maui wildfire has claimed 36 lives so far and the death toll is expected to rise.

Chris Huston, who worked at a bar in Lahaina Wharf, said the wildfire destroyed the town within a few hours.

“I had some friends text me, Do you have power?…they [officials] closed a lot of the businesses and within three or four hours the town was gone… it happened so fast.”

Huston is hosting six friends who lost their homes in Lahaina. All his friends have left to their name are passports, backpacks, and a few changes of clothes.

Another friend of Huston is still currently missing and has not heard from her since Wednesday.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Lahaina Wharf residents who have been displaced by the Maui Wildfire. To donate, visit the page here: gofundme.com.