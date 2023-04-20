BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Every Year on the first Tuesday in May, the Kern Community Foundation hosts Give Big Kern to help local nonprofit organizations raise money and volunteer hours.

Give Big Kern is expanding with a new community event coming to the Park at River Walk. President and CEO of the Kern Community Foundation Aaron Falk joined 17 News at Noon to talk about what you can expect at this weekends event.

Participants can raise money and collect volunteer pledges, while also competing for additional cash prizes courtesy of the Foundation’s sponsors.

The fundraiser is happening this Saturday April 22nd from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.