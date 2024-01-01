BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Laura Barnes, a home organizer and owner of Let Laura Jean, joined 17 News at Sunrise with tips on how to reach goals of staying organized this year.

Keeping it approachable is important to give yourself the kickstart you may need, Barnes said.

“Take the space that is bothering you the most and then in that space, break it down… maybe pick a drawer, or a cupboard,” Barnes said, “Keep it small– set some time aside, like 20 minutes, and just tackle it. Then, hopefully that will give you the motivation to keep going through your space.”

Heading into the new year, setting those goals and creating systems to keep yourself and those who you may live with can have tremendous benefit according to Barnes. Having an organized space can save you time and even money, as well as allowing you to have less stress.

“When your home is decluttered, your brain is decluttered,” Barnes said.