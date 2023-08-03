BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The new school year is just around the corner, and the Bakersfield City School District has opened enrollment for the occasion.

According to BCSD, all schools, including state preschools, are open for enrollment, and children as young as four years old can be enrolled.

Students must get required school vaccinations, such as Tdap, MMR or the Chickenpox vaccine before the start of school. BCSD Wellness Centers are open and can provide those vaccinations, the school district said.

