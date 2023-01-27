Mike Maggard and Ned Perminter joined 17 news to talk about Foothill High School’s upcoming Hall of Fame dinner on March 25 at the Bakersfield Country Club.

The Foothill High Hall of Fame honors and celebrates the achievements of its alumni who have accomplished their dreams and aspirations, according to Maggard.

“We do this because we want the same thing to happen for kids who are at Foothill now,” said Maggard.

“I was there for 40 years and it never ceases to amaze me the talent we keep discovering. You have no idea what they go and do, it’s really amazing,” said Ned Perminter.

Some of this year’s inductees include:

Craig O’Brian – Stunt man and cinematographer for multiple movies. Three-time world champion skydiver with over 26,000 jumps. He also won a Best Specialty Stunt award for his work in Iron Man 3.

Pamela Swearingen-Gates – Has played violin for over 500 motion pictures and TV shows. She has also recorded with Aretha Franklin, Earth Wind and Fire and Earl Klugh among countless other artists.

Christy Houston Porter – Founder, owner and operator of the Jasmine Nyree Day Care and the Dr. Phillip Birdine Learning Center, which provide learning opportunities for persons with disabilities. Bakersfield College names her among the top 100 individuals who have made a difference in the community.

Tickets are $150 each and can be purchased on their website.