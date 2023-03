Flood Ministries spokespersons Charles Van De Voorde and Kari Disque joined 17 News at Noon to give a preview of this years fundraiser event.

The Spring Fling Gala is coming up Saturday, March 25, 2023, the exclusive event will be held at the Doss Estate, located at 5100 Dotson Street.

There will be wine and craft beer pairings provided by local business connoisseurs. In addition, a highlight of the evening will be music and dancing, along with a classic car show.