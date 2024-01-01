BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Michelle Williams, owner of Vitality Fitness, joined 17 News at Sunrise with exercise tips and some simple workouts to kick start the new year.

Nearly every year, the top three resolutions in the new year are to exercise more, eat healthier and lose weight.

“They all go together, and you have to do all of them if you want to see any kind of progress,” Williams said. “If you just do one of them, you’re probably going to see a little change, but if you’re not doing the other things with it, you’re not going to get very far.”

Getting started on a fitness journey can be intimidating, but Williams suggests finding a gym buddy to join you to take away a little of that fear. It can also increase accountability, having someone else motivating you to make that workout a habit.

Or, another way to get started if the gym is intimidating is to just get walking, even in your home or around the neighborhood, as well as getting moving within your own home.

Williams showed a short warm-up exercise, as well as some simple moves that require very limited equipment but that can get your heart pumping and target muscles throughout the whole body.