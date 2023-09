BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — First 5 Kern is honoring its 25th Anniversary by unveiling an early childhood education mini-grant program.

The mini-grant program will award 25 grants of $2,500 each, according to officials.

The grant opportunity ends Sept. 29, 2023 and the funds must be sent by April 30, 2024.

Amy Travis, the First 5 Kern Executive Director, and Kevin Bartl join 17 News with more information on the grants.

