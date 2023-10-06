BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department will be providing and installing one free smoke alarm for the first 200 Bakersfield residents during their Sound the Alarm event on Oct. 9 to 13, according to the department.

Bakersfield Fire Department Fire Marshal Shane Gardner joined 17 News at noon to explain the Sound the Alarm: Save a Life event.

On Nov. 5, states across the country will be turning their clocks back one hour for the end of daylight savings time. According to Marshal, it’s a good opportunity to change your home’s smoke alarm batteries as well.

Properly installed smoke alarms play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries, according to the National Fire Protection Association. In case you experience a rapidly spreading fire at your home, smoke alarms can alert you and provide just enough time to make a safe exit.

Officials will also provide residents with a home fire safety checklist and an escape plan for their families. Visit Bakersfieldcity.us to submit your installation request for next week’s event.