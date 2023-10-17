BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their “National Night Out,” and they’re inviting your kids to stop by for a “trunk-or-treat” with the deputies.

According to KCSO, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.

This year, KCSO will be holding its National Night Out event at the Sheriff’s Headquarters, located at 1350 Norris Rd. in Bakersfield on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. All are welcome and costumes are encouraged.

Michelle Garcia, a Crime Prevention Specialist with KCSO, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for more details.