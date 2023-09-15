BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Even though it’s still warm outside, that hasn’t stopped the pumpkin spice obsession from launching into full gear.

Many national chains are well into their autumn coffee and pastry offerings, but there are also many great options to fill your fall cravings right here in Bakersfield.

Nancy and Marco Aguirre, founders of 502 Café Coffee Company located in the Haberfelde building in downtown Bakersfield, joined 17 News at Sunrise to brew up two different pumpkin coffee drinks using a simple yet festive homemade pumpkin syrup.

