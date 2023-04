BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One in five married women, with no previous pregnancies, will struggle to conceive, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Infertility specialist Dr. Brian Acacio, joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about what you should know before and as you try to conceive, how to spot if something might be wrong and how long you should wait before talking to a doctor or seek infertility treatment.