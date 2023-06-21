BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — “Glamping” is a nationwide trend that allows those who love the outdoors to enjoy a more luxurious side of camping. This glamorous side of camping allows different kinds of amenities not typically found within “normal” camping.

Located near the Tehachapi mountains: fluffy clean bedding, an archery station and a large pre-built fire pit are only some of the many amenities that Channon Rose and Travis Dean thought of when bringing their own family-built, Kern County Glamping site to life.

“If you love camping but would prefer not to sleep on the ground and have a nice hot shower, then glamping is for you!” Rose said.

The tents include mini fridges, coffee makers, silverware and marshmallow skewers. Dean says the tents give those staying at the campsite the chance to enjoy their stay bringing their own clothes and food.

“We love the property here and the scenery, we wanted to create something that people could come and enjoy for themselves or their family” said Travis.

The Glamping Camp had its debut Wednesday and is ready for bookings on Airbnb, Vrbo, and their website theglampingcamp.com.