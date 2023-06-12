BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new culinary adventure is coming to downtown Bakersfield this week.

Dine and Discover organizer Brittni Wedel and Camp Bar and Bottle owners Willie Rivera and Molly Sowers joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about Restaurant Week, where locally owned restaurants will showcase their signature dishes.

Dine and Discover encourages the discovery or rediscovery of unique offerings, only found in Bakersfield. The event was designed for new residents and those born & raised to unearth Bakersfield Hidden Gems, within the ever-evolving culinary scene.