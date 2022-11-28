STEM program specialist Justin Janssen at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Justin Janssen, joined 17 News at Noon to share a safe water absorption experiment parents can do with their kids at home.

According to Janssen, this water experiment is one part science, one part magic. When water is mixed with a sodium polyacrylate, the water is absorbed by the solution and turns into a solid. Sodium polyacrylate is the active solution in children’s diapers, which Janssen does not recommend parents use. Instead, parents and guardians can find the fun science solution on Amazon.