Idea Lab of Bakersfield spokesperson Melanie Pitcher joined 17 News to demonstrate a fun volcano experiment that is safe and fun to do at home on a rainy day.

Pitcher said the volcano experiment can be done by using everyday household items such as: Sodium bicarbonate (antacid), baking soda, vinegar, water, food coloring and a pair of gloves. The experiment illustrates the chemical reactions that happen inside of volcanos, which cause them to erupt.

Pitcher said the Idea Lab of Bakersfield is a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) based youth enrichment program. The Idea Lab offers classes in coding, drone engineering, culinary arts, robotics year round for kids 4 to 12 years-old.