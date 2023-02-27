KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: Luis Garcia
Posted: Feb 27, 2023 / 02:37 PM PST
Updated: Feb 27, 2023 / 02:37 PM PST
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Sylvan Learning Center spokesperson Delia Navarro joined 17 News at Noon to demonstrate how to make green eggs and oobleck, food dishes featured in Dr. Seuss’ books.
Gas-powered snowblowers are some of the most powerful options available. These engines generate significant force for clearing deep, heavy snow.
Winter has been breathing its first major breaths of cold recently, sending much of the country scrambling to find fashionable accessories to stay warm.
Radiator heaters are known to be effective, but could they solve your energy woes, and are they safe?