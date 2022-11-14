Math program specialist with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, Joaquin Castillo, joined 17 News at Noon to share some math estimation activities parents can use to entertain and educate their kids over winter break.

Castillo says math lessons don’t always have to be boring. Parents can make math fun for their kids through everyday conversations, for example: when traveling, parents can ask how much was dinner? When at the movies, how much was it for all the tickets and candy purchased? How many paper clips would it take to match the length of my hand?

An important rule for parents and guardians to abide by is to not push kids into frustration. Castillo says it’s OK for children to struggle as long as the process is a fun one.