KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: Luis Garcia
Posted: Apr 3, 2023 / 01:49 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 3, 2023 / 01:49 PM PDT
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Science teacher at Del Oro High School Kristen Urquidez and her sons, Drew and Connor, joined 17 News at Noon to demonstrate an Easter egg tower challenge you can do at home with the family during spring break.
A new dog takes time to adapt to its environment. But there are ways to make the transition easier.
A new study has linked household pet ownership with a reduced risk of childhood food allergies. Check out the best anti-shedding products to care for your pets.
EcoTank printers from Epson have extra-large ink tanks that hold a lot more than a regular desktop printer.