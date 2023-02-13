KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: Luis Garcia
Posted: Feb 13, 2023 / 02:05 PM PST
Updated: Feb 13, 2023 / 02:05 PM PST
Science educator at Del Oro High School Kristen Urquidez and her two sons joined 17 News at Noon to demonstrate a dancing Valentine’s candy experiment you can try at home.
Watch the video to learn more.
