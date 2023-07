BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — STEM Program Specialist with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Justin Janssen and his sons joined 17 News at Noon to demonstrate a literary and science exercise that focusses on coming up with creative ways of helping sheep jump over a fence.

The experiment is based off the book “Counting Sheep,” by Pippa Chorley.

Watch the video in the player to find out how you can do this experiment at home.