BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delia Navarro with Sylvan Learning of Bakersfield joined 17 News at Noon to talk about how to conduct a leaf chromatography experiment with your children at home.

Chromatography is a laboratory technique used for separating a mixture by passing it through another medium like coffee filters.

For this experiment you will need rubbing alcohol (nail polish will also work), a jar or glass cup, coffee filters and some patience.

Watch the video in the player to learn how you can watch and separate chlorophyll from leaves.