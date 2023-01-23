STEM Program Specialist with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Justin Janssen joined 17 News for this week’s installment of Elaina’s Experiments.

Today’s experiment will determine what is and is not qualifies as a chemical reaction.

Tools required for this experiment include One Ziploc bag, small disposable cups, measuring spoons, red phenol, sodium bicarbonate, and calcium chloride.

Begin by adding a half teaspoon of calcium chloride into the bag. Add a quarter teaspoon of sodium bicarbonate. Next, add five milliliters of red phenol into a small disposable cup and place it inside the Ziploc bag stand up and close the bag and mix!

The chemicals will react and begin to change colors. The red phenol mixes with acids and bases to let you know how acidic or non-acidic things are. The reaction also releases a gas, which warms up the Ziploc bag.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The experiment is safe for home use, however never swallow or get any of the solutions near your eyes, mouth, or skin, Janssen said.