by: Luis Garcia
Posted: Mar 27, 2023 / 02:24 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 27, 2023 / 02:24 PM PDT
STEM Program Specialist with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Justin Janssen joined 17 News at Noon to demonstrate how you can do a bird’s beak experiment at home.
