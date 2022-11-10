Executive director of the Buena Vista Museum of Natural History, Koral Hancharik, previews a new Egyptian exhibit opening at the Buena Vista Museum of Natural History opening on Nov. 20 in Bakersfield.

‘Preparing for Eternity: Life and Death in Ancient Egypt’ will feature the largest collection of Egyptian artifacts-including part of an actual upper-middle-class mummy- to be displayed in the southern San Joaquin Valley since ‘The Art of Death’ exhibit at California State University, Bakersfield in 2006.

More than 100 items will be on display representing over 5,000 years of daily items and funerary objects that were used and entombed with the decedents.

The exhibit will be unveiled during the BVM Fall Gala on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. Tickets for the unveiling are $75 for members and $85 for non-members. The gala is an 18+ event.

Admission is free for Veterans and their immediate family on Veterans Day.

Tickets for non-members are priced at $10 for adults, $4-6 for kids and $8 for seniors.