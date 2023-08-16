BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prior to the pandemic, Kern’s literacy rates were seeing strong improvement. According to numbers released by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, in 2014, 33% of students met or exceeded standards in English Language Arts and Literature. By 2019, that percentage had increased to 43.5%. In 2022, that number was at 37.9%.

Kern Literacy Council’s Executive Director Ian Anderson joined 17 News at Sunrise to speak about some of the reasons behind this decline.

He also spoke about the ways that illiteracy can effect communities as a whole, as well as resources and volunteer opportunities available throughout Kern County.

“Education is a collaborative effort,” said Anderson during the interview. “There is a myriad of resources available, including the Kern County Libraries, for you to continually support your child.”