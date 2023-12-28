BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officer Tomas Martinez with the California Highway Patrol in Bakersfield joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about safety when hitting the road this holiday season, especially with increased danger of drunk driving around the New Year holiday.

Martinez reported that during CHP’s maximum enforcement period over Christmas weekend, 30 DUI arrests were made. This, compared to last year’s 10 DUI arrests over Christmas weekend, is a sharp increase.

Martinez urged people to plan ahead and think carefully if celebrating the New Year this weekend, stating that driving while under the influence doesn’t just effect that driver, but can have possibly deadly repercussions to others, even innocent drivers and passengers, on the road as well.

Martinez also went over other ways to ensure your vehicle is ready for the road before traveling, especially when planning to drive a longer distance to or from those holiday destinations.