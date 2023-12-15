BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The pressure to drink alcoholic drinks can tend to ramp up around the holidays. There are many reasons someone may want to be alcohol free this holiday season, or even just cut back on the amount, but having something fun to drink in the place of a cocktail can help keep some of the festive feelings alive.

Jennifer Woodward, a functional diagnostic dietician, is approaching two years alcohol free, primarily for the health and lifestyle benefits she has seen as a result. Woodward joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about why some people may chose to go alcohol free.

“Alcohol free isn’t for everyone of course,” Woodward said. “It wasn’t like I was an alcoholic, I just thought alcohol is kind of a more a part of my life than I want it to be at this point.”

Woodward also shared some of her favorite homemade and pre-made mocktails, including a refreshing holiday-themed cranberry orange mocktail.

Cranberry orange mocktail:

Ice

4 oz. cranberry juice

1/4 cups orange juice

2 tsp. maple syrup

1 cup sparkling water

1/2 cup frozen cranberries

1/4 navel orange, cut into wedges

Combine juices, syrup, ice and sparking water. Stir to combine. Garnish with cranberries and orange slices. This recipe makes two servings.