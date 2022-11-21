Medical Director of the Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center, Dr. Ravi Patel, joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about lung cancer awareness month and some of the changes happening in the medical industry.

Dr. Patel discusses some of the new treatments that help directly fight lung cancer and keep the collateral damage to a minimum.

“There are three main kinds of treatments: chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery. When an individual is younger the cancer is localized. The best option is to remove it[…] In the past we had to do a big incision. Now [doctors] can use robotic surgery with video assisted thoracic surgery, which can target the tumor with minimally invasive changes for the patient,” Dr. Patel said.

Lung cancer doesn’t just affect individuals who smoke, it can also affect people who have genetic mutations, according to Patel.

“There is a small percentage of individuals who have genetic mutations who are non-smokers and can potentially develop lung cancer. It’s very important to remember if you have a cough, even if you’re a non-smoker, that has not gone away…you should get it checked out. “

Patel says smokers who develop a cough and are active smokers should get the cough checked out frequently. Individuals with these symptoms would be benefit from a low dose CTE scan.

Low dose CTE scan is a free essential screening tool for lung cancer that is held year-round at the CBCC.

For more information, visit their website.