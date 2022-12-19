Director of the Bakersfield Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center Dr. Ravi Patel joined 17 News to issue an update on the latest cancer studies and treatments.

Dr. Patel says there is good news for breast cancer patients who undergo radiation treatment. Patel highlighted a recent study where doctors can deliver radiation for certain breast cancer patients in a shorter span of time by giving a ‘boost,’ which is a targeted treatment to the breast.

The ‘boost’ reduces the radiation time, providing effective results as well as convenience for the patient since they don’t have to stay away from family for long periods of time, according to Patel.

An already existing drug used in the battle against ovarian cancer provides new hope for its patients, Dr. Patel says. He said a medication taken by individuals who have advanced ovarian cancer, with a BRCA mutation, also benefits patients who do not possess the mutation. Taking the drug can prolong the person’s life after completing therapy, he said.