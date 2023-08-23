BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dr. Ravi Patel from Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center joined 17 News at Sunrise for a monthly cancer update.

Dr. Patel weighed radiation treatment against surgical procedures when it comes to treating prostate cancer, and how the right choice could vary patient to patient.

He also discussed advancements in the study of cancer genes, which may soon allow for more targeted treatment and entirely new treatment methods for some cancers.

Dr. Patel also spoke about what studies have revealed about how a Mediterranean diet can improve long-term health and reduce chances of cancer and other morbidities.