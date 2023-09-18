BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — “There’s a lot of reason for optimism,” said Dr. Ravi Patel from the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center when asked about the state of cancer treatment during an interview with 17 News at Sunrise.

“About three decades ago, there were three million cancer survivors, now there’s 18 million cancer survivors,” Dr. Patel added. Prevention, early detection and targeted treatments have aided in making cancer increasingly less deadly.

Dr. Patel also spoke about genetic targeting for colon cancer treatment during the monthly segment on KGET’s morning show.

