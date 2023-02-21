BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Director of the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center (CBCC) Dr. Ravi Patel, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the new breakthrough for stomach and esophageal cancer treatments.

Dr. Patel talked about the creation of claudin, an antibody for cancer target points that have been identified in stomach cancers.

“In that area [stomach cancers] gets very good results. 30-40% results of shrinking the cancer, much less side effects and none of the traditional effects from chemotherapy, so new hope for gastric cancer patients,” said Dr. Patel.

A new form of radiation is also available for older lung cancer patients. The treatment is called Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) and Dr. Patel discussed how it can zap away certain tumors without going under the knife, providing equally good results.

“The tumor has to be the right size to do that, but a non-surgical approach, less complications, better result. You can get fantastic results, over 90% [success rate] for small tumors.”

Dr. Patel also talked about the positive effects plant based diets have on patients with prostate cancer.

“People who eat more fruits and veggies … have less aggressive cancers and you can also prevent the development of those cancers,” the doctor said.

Watch the full video for more details.