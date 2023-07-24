BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KEGT) — Dr. Ravi Patel from the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center joined 17 News at Sunrise for a monthly update on cancer research and treatment.

This month, Dr. Patel shared about the advancements in liquid biopsies which allows for more targeted treatment in cancer patients.

He also spoke about immunotherapy, which can allow those with cancer a better chance at fighting the disease, or can even be used as prevention.

Dr. Patel also spoke during the Sunrise interview about advancements in lymph gland removal to prevent or treat breast cancer.

