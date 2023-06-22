BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dr. Nimisha Amin joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the four major eating disorders that affect kids and teenagers.

According to Dr. Amin, an eating disorder is a mental health condition where someone has an ongoing problem with their eating behaviors as well as their mental approach to food and their own body image.

Some of the early signs of eating disorders in kids and teens can include:

– Changes in what, when and how they eat

– Being secretive, restrictive or regimented about their eating

– Unusual weight fluctuations

– Expressing unhappiness with their body image or weight

– Exercising more than usual

– Spending a lot of time in the bathroom

