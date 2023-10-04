BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Downtown Business Association is set to host a fall-themed Third Thursday on Oct. 19.

According to event organizers, the event will be hosted at Central Park from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The free event will feature music, vendors providing BBQ, games, arts and crafts, entertainment and a costume contest.

This year, DBA is working with Kern Dance Alliance in celebration of October as dance month. There will be performances from different cultures around the world.

Applications are now available online at DBA’s website or contact the DBA at 661-325-5892 for additional information!