BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown businesses are gearing up for a block party celebrating Third Thursday and Fall in Bakersfield next week.

Third Thursday is returning to Central Park along Mill Creek on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will be kicking off the Halloween season with a costume contest and prizes, and the event also collaborates with the Kern Dance Alliance to celebrate October as dance month.

This event is free to families to attend, with vendors providing BBQ’s, children’s games, arts and crafts in addition to dancing and contests.

Gus Martinez joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about what the event will offer. Watch the video in the player for more details.