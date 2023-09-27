BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown businesses are gearing up for a block party celebrating all things Bakersfield.

The Downtown Business Association will be holding the Fall and Halloween-themed Third Thursday event at Central Park along Mill Creek, located at 500 19th St., on Oct. 19 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

This event is free to families to attend, with vendors providing BBQ, children’s games, arts and crafts, contests and entertainment. Additionally, there will be a costume contest and dance performances from different cultures around the world, courtesy of the Kern Dance Alliance, according to organizers.

Melanie Farmer with DBA joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about this event. Watch the video in the player for more details.

You can also contact the DBA at 661-325-5892 for additional information. To learn more about DBA, visit their website.