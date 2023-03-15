KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: Luis Garcia
Posted: Mar 15, 2023 / 01:47 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 15, 2023 / 01:47 PM PDT
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The State of Downtown breakfast is is happening March 23, at 7:30 a.m. at the Westchester Downtown on F Street.
Get your tickets at BakersfieldDBA.com
Tinned fish is a nourishing snack that’s featured on the trending gourmet tinned fish board you can experience in eateries worldwide.
Whether you’re cleaning the family car or your work truck, the best handheld vacuums deliver maximum power while taking up minimal space.
Clawfoot bathtubs never go out of style. There are faucets and showerheads that keep the older vibe alive but incorporate modern plumbing advances.