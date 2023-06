BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crisis is unfolding in our local shelters and in rescues across the nation.

A new report for the first quarter of 2023 found that animal shelter intakes have increased, but adoptions have not kept up. The issue is prevalent for dogs.

Kern County Animal Services has seen a 45% increase in dogs taken in this year. Director Nick Cullen joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the issue.