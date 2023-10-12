BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Disney on Ice: ‘Into The Magic’ is set for a three-day residency at the Mechanics Bank Arena this weekend.

‘Into The Magic’ is a special show because of its six story lines featured in the program including classics like Cinderella, Beauty and Beast and newer characters such as Moana, Miguel from Coco and Flynn and Rapunzel from Tangled, according to Julia Choi, who plays ‘Moana’ in ‘Into The Magic’.

Choi described what it’s like to skate as Moana and what it’s like when she’s out on the ice surrounded by thousands of children, “It’s magical. To be able to connect with the children in the audience, especially if they’re dressed up and have little hearts of Te Fiti on, it’s so so special… it’s so great to be a part of these families making memories.”

Choi began skating at age five, after watching her childhood bestfriend skate at an ice rink, which led her to asking her mother to let her take her first steps on the ice. For inspiring figure skaters, Choi says “work hard and really enjoy yourself because skating is such a unique sport and you can’t really emulate that feeling of gliding on the ice, so just really enjoy yourselves.”

Friday night’s show begins at 7 p.m., with three shows on Saturday and two additional shows on Sunday. Tickets are available and can be purchased at AXS.com or the Mechanics Bank Arena website.