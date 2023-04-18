BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Annual Dinner at the Derby fundraiser is returning to the Seven Oaks Country Club on April 28, according to organizers.

Rhonda Barnhart stopped by 17 News at Noon Tuesday to share more information about the event.

Dinner at the Derby is a fundraiser that benefits Youth Connection and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County, according to organizers.

The horse races are pre-recorded, with the winners of each of the 12 races entered into a drawing for the grand prize.

The event is scheduled for Friday, April 28 with cocktails and wagers starting at 6 p.m. and the first post time at 7 p.m., according to organizers.

