BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The American Legion is the nation’s largest veterans service organization, and their post in Bakersfield will be holding a fun event this Friday.

On Friday, Sept. 22, American Legion Post 26 at 2020 H St. will be hosting a Comedy Extravaganza, starring Andy Kern from Comedy Central and Brian Kiley of the Conan O’Brien Show.

Tickets to the dinner and show are $40 per person, according to organizers. Those interested can RSVP by calling 324-9453.

Henry Benavidez with Post 26 joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for the full interview.

The American Legion assists two million veterans living across the Golden State and has served California for more than 100 years. For more information on their post in Bakersfield, visit the American Legion Post 26 website.